Kildare announce strong side for O'Byrne Cup opener
Exciting full forward line of Ben McCormack, Jimmy Hyland and Neil Flynn should test the opposition
Jimmy Hyland named on Kildare side
Cian O'Neill and his management team have announced a strong Kildare side for tomorrow's clash against Carlow in the O'Byrne Cup in St Conleth's Park, throw in 2 pm.
The team reads:
Mark Donnellan Maynooth; Mark Dempsey Moorefield, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace. Mark Hyland Athy; Cian O’Donoghue Clane; Eoin Doyle Naas, Keith Cribbin Johnstownbridge; Kevin Feely Athy, Fionn Dowling Suncroft; David Slattery Confey. Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge, Conor Hartley Sarsfields; Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague, Ben McCormack Sarsfields, Neil Flynn Maynooth.
