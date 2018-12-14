Kildare announce strong side for O'Byrne Cup opener

Cian O'Neill and his management team have announced a strong Kildare side for tomorrow's clash against Carlow in the O'Byrne Cup in St Conleth's Park, throw in 2 pm.

The team reads:

Mark Donnellan Maynooth; Mark Dempsey Moorefield, Mark Barrett Ballymore Eustace. Mark Hyland Athy; Cian O’Donoghue Clane; Eoin Doyle Naas, Keith Cribbin Johnstownbridge; Kevin Feely Athy, Fionn Dowling Suncroft; David Slattery Confey. Paul Cribbin Johnstownbridge, Conor Hartley Sarsfields; Jimmy Hyland Ballyteague, Ben McCormack Sarsfields, Neil Flynn Maynooth.