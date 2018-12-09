Meath defeat Kildare after penalty shoot-out

Meath are through to the semi final of the Kehoe Cup folowing a dramatic penalty shoot out that saw The Royals win 2-0 after five penalties apiece, Kildare failing to find the net from any of their penalties.

Meath dominated for long periods and led at the break 1-8 to 1-4.

However, Kildare came storming back and drew level only to go one behind but a Brian Byrne free in the 63rd minute forced the penalty shoot-out with Meath advancing.

Full time,

Kildare 1-15



Meath 1-15

Scorers:



Kildare, Brian Byrne 0-7 (5 frees, two 65), Caolan Smith 1-0, Ryan Casey 0-2, Kevin Whelan 0-1, Conor Dowling 0-1, Bernard Deay 0-1, Chris Bonus 0-1, Diarmuid Cahill 0-1, Paul Divilly 0-1.



Meath, Padraic O'Hanrahan 0-6 (4 frees), Steffan Kelly 1-0, Shane Quigley 0-4, Mikie Mullen 0-1, Fionn Ferguson 0-1, Sean Gerghty 0-1, Alan Douglas 0-1, Michael O'Grady 0-1.

Pnealty shoot-out: Meath 2 Shane Quigley and Damian Healy; Kildare 0.



KILDARE: Paddy McKenna (Clane); Cathal Derivan (Leixlip), John Doran (Leixlip), Paul Feerick (Confey); Sean Christansen (Clane), Martin Fitzgerald (Ardclough), Diarmuid Cahill (Coill Dubh); Brian Byrne (Naas), Barry McCormack (Éire Óg Corrachoill); Caolan Smith (Clane), Paul Divilly (Confey), Kevin Whelan (Naas); Conor Dowling (Naas), Bernard Deay (Clane), Chris Bonus (Clane). Subs: Ryan Casey (Coill Dubh) for Chris Bonus (half time); Reece Gavin (Moorefield) for Barry McCormack (34 minutes): Aran Kelly (Ardclough) for Conor Dowling (40 minutes); Chris Bonus for Bernard Deay (66 minutes).



MEATH: Paul Fagan; Ciarán O'Rourke, Damien Healy, Chris Lynch; Keith Keoghan, Shane Whitty, Shane Brennan; Seán Geraghty, Stephen Morris; Kevin Keena, Padraic O'Hanrahan, Fionn Ferguson; Mikie Mullen, Stefan Kelly, Shane Quigley. Subs: Alan Douglas for Kevin Keena (21 minutes); Dylan Regan for Chris Lynch (half time); Ger Murphy for Stephen Morris (half time); Alan Nestor for Fionn Ferguson (57 minutes); Martin Healy for Stefan Kelly (61 minutes);



REFEREE: Sean Stack, Dublin.