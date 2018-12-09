Meath defeat Kildare after penalty shoot-out
Great second half from Lilies forces penalties
Conor Dowling (Kildare) comes out with the ball ahead of Meath's Cris Lynch in the Kehoe Cup
Meath are through to the semi final of the Kehoe Cup folowing a dramatic penalty shoot out that saw The Royals win 2-0 after five penalties apiece, Kildare failing to find the net from any of their penalties.
Meath dominated for long periods and led at the break 1-8 to 1-4.
However, Kildare came storming back and drew level only to go one behind but a Brian Byrne free in the 63rd minute forced the penalty shoot-out with Meath advancing.
Full time,
Kildare 1-15
Meath 1-15
Scorers:
Kildare, Brian Byrne 0-7 (5 frees, two 65), Caolan Smith 1-0, Ryan Casey 0-2, Kevin Whelan 0-1, Conor Dowling 0-1, Bernard Deay 0-1, Chris Bonus 0-1, Diarmuid Cahill 0-1, Paul Divilly 0-1.
Meath, Padraic O'Hanrahan 0-6 (4 frees), Steffan Kelly 1-0, Shane Quigley 0-4, Mikie Mullen 0-1, Fionn Ferguson 0-1, Sean Gerghty 0-1, Alan Douglas 0-1, Michael O'Grady 0-1.
Pnealty shoot-out: Meath 2 Shane Quigley and Damian Healy; Kildare 0.
KILDARE: Paddy McKenna (Clane); Cathal Derivan (Leixlip), John Doran (Leixlip), Paul Feerick (Confey); Sean Christansen (Clane), Martin Fitzgerald (Ardclough), Diarmuid Cahill (Coill Dubh); Brian Byrne (Naas), Barry McCormack (Éire Óg Corrachoill); Caolan Smith (Clane), Paul Divilly (Confey), Kevin Whelan (Naas); Conor Dowling (Naas), Bernard Deay (Clane), Chris Bonus (Clane). Subs: Ryan Casey (Coill Dubh) for Chris Bonus (half time); Reece Gavin (Moorefield) for Barry McCormack (34 minutes): Aran Kelly (Ardclough) for Conor Dowling (40 minutes); Chris Bonus for Bernard Deay (66 minutes).
MEATH: Paul Fagan; Ciarán O'Rourke, Damien Healy, Chris Lynch; Keith Keoghan, Shane Whitty, Shane Brennan; Seán Geraghty, Stephen Morris; Kevin Keena, Padraic O'Hanrahan, Fionn Ferguson; Mikie Mullen, Stefan Kelly, Shane Quigley. Subs: Alan Douglas for Kevin Keena (21 minutes); Dylan Regan for Chris Lynch (half time); Ger Murphy for Stephen Morris (half time); Alan Nestor for Fionn Ferguson (57 minutes); Martin Healy for Stefan Kelly (61 minutes);
REFEREE: Sean Stack, Dublin.
