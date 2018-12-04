New rules for Gaelic football explained

The following are the five changes introduced for the pre-season tournaments for Gaelic football.

The rules will be reviewed again in mid-January, prior to the commencement of the 2019 Allianz Football Leagues.

1: Hand Pass

To introduce a restriction of three consecutive passes of the ball with the fist or open hand by players of the team in possession. The playing of the ball by open hand(s) or fist for the purpose of scoring a point shall not be deemed a hand pass.

Once an opponent touches the ball in play, this will be considered a break in the hand pass chain.

Penalty: Free kick from where the foul occurred except as provided under the Exceptions in Rule 2.2.



2: Side-line Kick

The ball shall be played forward from the kick except where the kick is inside the 20m line of the

opposing team.

Penalty: Cancel side-line kick. Throw-in the ball in accordance with Rule 2.2 Exception (v)



3: The Advanced Mark

To extend the application of the Mark to the clean catching of the ball from a kick in play (i.e.

not from set-play) delivered by the kicker on or beyond the opposing team’s 45m line, that travels

a minimum of 20 metres and without it touching the ground.

The application of the Mark shall be standardised as follows: Fifteen seconds shall be allowed for a Free to be taken from a Mark. A player shall signify he is taking a Mark as per current Rule 2.12 where the ‘player shall signify to the Referee he is taking the ‘Advanced Mark’ A score may be made from a free awarded for a Mark in all cases.

Exception: A free-kick from a Mark shall be taken from the hand(s) only.



4: Sin-Bin

To have a Penalty on the day for a Black Card Infraction by ordering oﬀ the oﬀending player for

10 minutes in a Sin Bin.

The 10 minutes shall commence with the ordering oﬀ to the sin-bin and shall end on the expiry of the 10 minutes, irrespective of delays. The 10 minutes shall be monitored by the 4th Official, where operating, and otherwise by the Referee. The player may only re-join the game at a break in play and on the instruction of the 4th Ofcial or Referee.

A subsequent Black Card Infraction shall be penalised by the showing of a Black Card followed

by a Red Card. In this case there shall be no substitution allowed. The maximum number of substitutions in normal time to return to five.

5: Kick-Out from 20m Line

The kick-out shall be taken oﬀ the ground from a point on the part of the 20m line that forms the

semi-circular arc. All players, other than the Goalkeeper (and another player if the goalkeeper is not taking the kickout) shall be outside the 20m line, outside the arc and 13m from the ball until it has been kicked.

Penalty: Cancel kick-out. Throw-in the ball on defenders’ 20m line in front of the scoring space.