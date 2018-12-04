In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Kildare's worse fears comes to pass as Daniel Flynn rules himself out for 2019.

39 man Kildare football panel for 2019 is released with no other major shocks or surprises.

Kildare and manager and coach excited with new football rules.

Keogh Cup: Lilies open campaign against Meath this Sunday.

A look ahead as Two Mile House bid to become Leinster Club IFC champions this Saturday.

Naas hurlers crowned U21 champions.

KDFL celebrate their 25th year in some style a their Annual Awards in Keadeen.

Big wins for Patrician SS and Naas CBS in Bro Bosco Cup.

Kildare Ladies Underage Presentation.

Racing: Fairyhouse feast of jockey masterclass (Robert Catterson).

Dogs: Eugene Price on fire with three winners in Newbrige.

Rugby: Naas retain second spot despite loss to St Mary's College.

Jimmuy O'Brien crosses twice in memorable debut for Leinster (Dermot O'Mahoney).

Kildare Community Games volunteers recognised.

Eadestown GAA celebrate Golden Jubilee of intermediate championship victory.

Moorefield Underage presentation.

