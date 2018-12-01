Colin Ward takes charge of Kildare Minor Footballers for 2019

Colin Ward has been appointed by Kildare Co. Board to take charge of Kildare minor footballers for 2019, replacing last season's boss Padraig Carbury. A popular member of the St Kevin's Club, Colin, has been involved with the Development Squads over the past number of years while this year (2018) he steered Kildare Junior Footballers to the Leinster title.

Kildare minors are in a group that includes Kilkenny, Wicklow and Louth in the 2019 Electric Ireland Minor Football Championship