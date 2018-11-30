Kildare golfers well represented on Leinster Coaching panels

Kildare golfers are well represented on the provincial (Leinster) golf coaching panels for 2019.

In all there are eight players named representing five clubs, Naas, Highfield, Killeen, Carton House and Royal Curragh.

Leinster Coaching Centre, GUI National Academy,

U18: Jamie Butler (Naas), Mark Duggan (Highfield), Shane Irwin (Killeen), David Marshall (Naas), Stephen McDermott (Highfield), Eoin Sullivan (Carton House)

U16: Eoin Freeman (Naas).

U14: Calum Duane (Royal Curragh).