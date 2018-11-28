Patrician Newbridge get better of Athlone in Bro Bosco Cup

Patrician Newbridge recorded their first win for a few seasons in today's Top Oil Leinster PP Schools Senior 'A' Football Championship at College Park, Newbridge, in absolutely deplorable conditions, against Athlone CC on a final score line of Patrician 1-6 Athlone CC 0-5.

With the wind howling, the rain lashing down, getting heavier in the second half, it was a first half goal from Muiris Curtin that proved decisive, that along with Athlone being reduced to 14 players on 29 minutes.

It took all of 17 minutes before the opening score arrived, a point from Mark Browne and while Athlone replied with a point from their best player on view, Jason Nugent, it was the Newbridge lads who got on top with points from Eoin Meehan, Mark Browne before Curtin, who enjoyed a great summer in the white of Kildare, got that decisive goal; Browne added a free as Patrician led at the break 1-4 to 0-1.

The side got the first of the second half, Browne again on target but it was Athlone who dominated for more of the rest of the half but still only managed two points as we approached mid-way.

Another Browne free extended the lead but while Athlone piled on the pressure, raising two more white flags it was Patrician under joint managers Tommy Moolick and Cathal Hanafin who held out for a fully deserved victory on a final score line of Patrician 1-6 Athlone CC 0-5.

PATRICIANS: Cody Tucker (Moorefield); Sean Murphy (Milltown), Cian Moore (Moorefield), Adam O'Connor (Sarsfield); Sean Morrissey (Moorefield), Shane Walshe (Sarsfields), Oisin Priestley (Sarsfields); Conor Moore (Moorefield), Tadhg Hoey (Sarsfields); Fionn Murphy (Ballyteague), Karl Hartley (Sarsfields), Sean Knight (Kilcullen); Mark Browne (Suncroft), Eoin Meehan (Moorefield), Muris Curtin (Rathangan). Subs: Paddy Corrigan (Suncroft) for Conor Moore; Camereon English (Athgarvan) for Oisin Priestley.

ATHLONE CC: Gary Martin; Daniel Guinan, James Cunnife, Aaron Wall; Luke Griselain, Robbie Dolan, Cilian Lyons; Oisin Lennon, Patrick Lynch; Coman Lennon, Jason Nugent, Dylan Keegan; Oisin Kelly, Cormac Canny, Fearghus Lennon. Subs: Dylan Flagan for Oisin Kelly; Dwayne Martin for Coman Lennon.