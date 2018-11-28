Night at the Dogs at Newbridge to support CARA Project

Two pupils from Patrician School, Newbridge, are organising a Night at the Dogs fund raiser in aid of the CARA Projects.

The lads, Sean Murray and Killian O'Shaughnessy, both 16 years of age, and play football with Moorefield, are holding their Night at the Dogs at the Newbridge track on Friday December 8 and all support greatly appreciated.

Cara Projects is an Irish founded internationally registered Non-Governmental Organisation that works in Kenya with a targeted focus upon Child Protection.

Through the Cara Girls Rescue Centre (CGRC) they strive to promote Women’s Empowerment through Vocational training, Health Promotion, Education, Gender Equality, Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Development.

On January 9, the boys travelling to Kenya with other students to help build shelters, refurbish houses and help out with the girls orphanage that is set up there.

