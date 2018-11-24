Two Mile House march on to Leinster decider

On a final score line of Two Mile House 3-18 Courtwood (Laois) 2-10, Kildare intermediate champions booked a place in this season's AIB Leinster Club final and a meeting with Shamrocks of Offaly.

The House dominated most of the opening half and deservedly led 1-12 to 0-4 at the break.

Such was their dominance that Peter Kelly, who carried an ankle injury into the game was rested for the second half, it was a decision that saw the Kildare boys come under some pressure, conceding two slopping goals but at the same time never really looking like been beaten.

Not for the first time The House star man was corner forward, wearing his customary no. 2 shirt, Aidan Casey who scored exactly what the opposition scored on the day 2-10.

Mark Sherry got TMH's other goal and while some tightening up at the back will be required if they are to win their second provincial nevertheless manager Niall Browne expressed delight at getting in the final which is due to be played in two weeks time, probably in Tullamore.



Scorers: Two Mile House, Aidan Casey 2-10 (9 frees), Mark Sherry 1-0, Chris Healy 0-4, Peter Kelly 0-1, Caomhan Doolin 0-1, Tony O'Connor 0-1, Glen Burke 0-1.

Courtwood, Naill Dunne 1-1, Luke Doran 1-0, Kinsella 0-3, Rory Doyle 0-3, Danny Luttrell 0-2 (2 45s), Cian Doyle 0-1



TWO MILE HOUSE: Didier Cordonnier; Nathan Sherry, Finnian Breen, William Burke; Joe D'Arcy, Matt Kelly, Gavin Burke; Peter Kelly, Caomhan Doolin; Stuart White, Chris Healy, Jack Collins; Aidan Casey Mark Sherry, Conor Keogh. Subs: Andrew Cregg for William Burke (15 minutes); Tony O'Connor for Peter Kelly (half time); Chris Julian for Stuart White (40 minutes); David Hanley for Gavin Burke (46 minutes); Glen Burke for Joe D'Arcy (54 minutes); Chris Burke for (59 minutes).



COURTWOOD: Matthew Byron; Barry Donnelly, Cian Doyle, Mark O'Halloran; Sean O'Flynn, Rob Flynn, Colm Wilson; Danny Luttrell, Conor Hogan; Luke Doyle, Niall Donoher, Paddy Wilson; Niall Dunne, Alan Kinsella, Matthew Kelly. Subs: Luke Doran for Matthew Kelly (11 minutes);Rory Doyle for Cian Doyle (49 minutes).

REFEREE: Fewrgal Smyth