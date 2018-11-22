Kildare's Joey Carbury and Tadhg Beirne named on Ireland side to take on US

The Ireland team to take on the USA in the final game in the four game Guinness Series, this Saturday, has been announced and includes two Kildare players.

Joey Carbury (Athy) will wear the no. 10 shirt and will be gaining his 16th cap while Munster's Tadhg Beirne (Eadestown) will be wearing no 4 and gaining his fourth cap

The full line up is as follows:

15. Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster) 11. Darren Sweetnam (Cork Constitution/Munster) 10. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 9. John Cooney (Terenure College/Ulster);

1. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 2. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 3. Finlay Bealham (Buccaneers/Connacht) 4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 5. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 6. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) captain 7. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster).



Replacements: Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) Sam Arnold (Garryowen/Munster) *