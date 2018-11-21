Naas CBS turn on the style

Following on from their impressive 4-18 to 1-10 win last week in the opening game of this season's Top Oil Leinster PP Senior 'A' Football Championship, champions Naas CBS handed out Maynooth SS a hiding defeating their fellow Kildare school 6-14 to 0-5.

It was another impressive performance from the Naas lads who are by all accounts putting in a massive effort to retain their title.

Although they led at the break by just six points (1-6 to 0-3) they really turned on the magic as the second half unfolded hitting Maynooth with another five goals, winning by a massive 27 points.

Yesterday Ardscoil na Tríonóide of Athy, took a real drubbing at the hands of Athlone CC, the Westmeath school winning winning on a final score line of Athlone CC 7-14 Ardscoil na Tríonóide 1-4.

Ardscoil na Tríonóide will now take on Patrician Newbridge next Wednesday in a game due to be played at College Park.