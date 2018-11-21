Seven Lilies on Ladies panel for inter-pro tournament
Moorefield's Kevin Murnaghan part of the backroom team
Trina Duggan (Suncroft) one of the Kildare contingent on the Leinster panel
Seven Kildare Ladies have been named on the Kildare panel for the upcoming LGFA inter-provincial tournament that takes place at Waterford IT on Saturday November 24.
The seven Kildare girls named include Triana Duggan (Suncroft); Rebecca McGuirk (Suncroft); Amy Horan (Ballymore Eustace); Siobhán O'Sullivan (Eadestown); Ellen Dowling (Suncroft); Grace Clifford (Eadestown); Nessa Dooley (Castledermot).
Among the seven person management team is Kevin Murnaghan (Moorefield).
