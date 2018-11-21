Seven Lilies on Ladies panel for inter-pro tournament

Seven Kildare Ladies have been named on the Kildare panel for the upcoming LGFA inter-provincial tournament that takes place at Waterford IT on Saturday November 24.

The seven Kildare girls named include Triana Duggan (Suncroft); Rebecca McGuirk (Suncroft); Amy Horan (Ballymore Eustace); Siobhán O'Sullivan (Eadestown); Ellen Dowling (Suncroft); Grace Clifford (Eadestown); Nessa Dooley (Castledermot).

Among the seven person management team is Kevin Murnaghan (Moorefield).