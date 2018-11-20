Naas' James Roe Jnr in Mazda Road to Indy $200,000 Shootout

James Roe Jr., of Naas, has been invited to participate in the prestigious 2018 Mazda Road to Indy $200,000 Shootout due to be held in Chandler, Arizona from December 7-9, 2018.

Throughout 2018, nearly 400 drivers from 20 open-wheel racing championships on six continents around the world competed for the opportunity to win an invitation to the 2018 Mazda Road to Indy $200,000 Shootout.

One participant will be awarded a $200,000 scholarship to the first step of the Mazda Road to Indy: the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda Championship featuring the Tatuus USF-17 race car.

“I am honored to be invited to this event” said Roe. Jr. “After racing in the USA for a year now and getting to know the motor racing industry over there, I am well aware of how big this shootout is. I can’t thank Mazda, Cooper Tires and Andersen Promotions enough for this opportunity.”