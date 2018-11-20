Naas' James Roe Jnr in Mazda Road to Indy $200,000 Shootout
Huge boos for Co. Kildare driver in the US
James Roe Junior, from Naas
James Roe Jr., of Naas, has been invited to participate in the prestigious 2018 Mazda Road to Indy $200,000 Shootout due to be held in Chandler, Arizona from December 7-9, 2018.
Throughout 2018, nearly 400 drivers from 20 open-wheel racing championships on six continents around the world competed for the opportunity to win an invitation to the 2018 Mazda Road to Indy $200,000 Shootout.
One participant will be awarded a $200,000 scholarship to the first step of the Mazda Road to Indy: the Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship Powered by Mazda Championship featuring the Tatuus USF-17 race car.
“I am honored to be invited to this event” said Roe. Jr. “After racing in the USA for a year now and getting to know the motor racing industry over there, I am well aware of how big this shootout is. I can’t thank Mazda, Cooper Tires and Andersen Promotions enough for this opportunity.”
