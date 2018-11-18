Clane crowned U21 champs for first time

Clane were crowned U21 A champions for the first time after a cracking 'A' final against Naas this afternoon at St Conleth's Park.

Clane at the break 1-8 to 1-6 but after a rip roaring second half the sides went in all square at 1-17 apiece and incredibly after the first half of extra time they were still deadlocked at 1-19 each.

The break through finally came when Clane's Shane O'Sullivan burst through in the 72 minute to find the Naas net.

It was the score that finally broke the Naas resistance Clane going on to win 2-21 to 1-21

Scorers: Clane, Shane O'Sullivan 2-5 (5 frees), Brian McLoughlin 0-8 (4 frees, s/line), Eathan O'Donoghue 0-3, Kyle Devey 0-2, Ciaran Kelly 0-1, James Behan 0-2.



Naas, Ciaran Doyle 0-10 (6 frees), Shane Ryan 1-3, Dallan Gallagher 0-1, James Burke 0-1, Luke Griffin 0-3 (2 free), Darragh Kirwan 0-1, Alex Beirne 0-2.



CLANE: Jack McCrory; Dan Reilly, Eimhin Gillman; Colm O'Sullivan; Tadhg Montgomery, Brian Corbett cpt., Chris Byrne; Ethan O'Donoghue, James Behan; Robbie Hyland, Brian McLoughlin, Sam McCormack; Caolan Smith, Shane O'Sullivan, Ciaran Kelly. Subs: Danny vaughan for Eimhin Gillman (40minutes); Shane McCormack for Sam McCormack (42 minutes); Eoghan McGuire for Ciaran Kelly (48 minutes); Jack McCreevy for Caolan Smith (57 minutes); Enda O'Connell for Colm O'Sullivan (half time et);



NAAS: Luke Mullins; Brian Stynes, Conor McCarthy, Eamonn Dunne; Cathal Daly, Adam Cronin, Sean Cullen; Eoin Archbold, James Burke; Tom Browne, Ciaran Doyle, David Shaw cpt; Dallan Gallagher, Shane Ryan, Ben Blackburne. Subs: Alex Beirne for Ben Blackburne (half time); Luke Griffin for Tom Browne (36 minutes); Darrgh Kirwan for Dallan Gallagher (45 minutes); Paddy McDermott for David Shaw (58 minutes); Rian Boran for Eoin Archbold (start of et); Drew Costello for Shane Ryan (66 mnutes);



REFEREE: Brendan Cawley.