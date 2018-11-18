Balyna edge out Raheens, aet, in U21 'B' thriller

Jack Robinson was the star man in this thrilling Tony Donohoe U21 'B' final that went all the way to extra time before Robinson struck with a beauty of a goal in the 69 minute.

The sides were level at the break at 0-8 apiece but it was Raheens who had the better of the second half for long periods and a point from Rob Thompson in the 61 minute looked like it might clinch it for them but Balyna hit back with an equaliser from that man Robinson 0-13 apiece.

Two early points in extra time from Rob Thompson had the Caragh edging it but then that goal from Jack Robinson in the 69 minute put them firmly in the driving seat.

Leading by three at the start of the second half of extra time, Raheens were awarded a penalty after Paddy Woodgate was fouled; he took the spot kick himself but Rory Phelan was equal to the task to deny him and in the end it was Balyna who held out for a four point win, 1-16 to 0-15, in a game that can rightly be described as one of the games of the season.

Scorers: Balyna, Jack Robinson 1-11 (5 frees), Mark Grehan 0-2 (45), Sam Doran 0-1, Shane Holton 0-1., Sean Nolan.

Raheens, Paddy Woodgate 0-7 (2 frees), Thompson 0-4 Mikey McGovern 0-2, Colin Malone 0-1, Aidan Dunlea 0-1.



BALYNA: Rory Phelan; Mikey Berea, Elian Scanlon, Mark Newman; Kilian Galligan, Eoghan McMonagle, Ashley Langan; Mark Grehan, Joey Higgins; Tom McDonnell, Sam Doran cpt., Sean Holton; Jack Robinson cpt, Jack Donegan,Calumn Flanagan. Subs: Sean Nolan for Tom McDonnell (42 minutes); Karl Langn for Jack Donegan (50 minutes); Cathal Moran for Eoghan McMonagle (50 minutes); Shane O'Neill for Calumn Flanagan (57 minutes). Calumn Flanagan for Killigan Galligan (77 minutes).

RAHEENS: Declan Campbell; Paul Waters, James Dolan, Cathal Duffy; JackHamill, Shane Crowley, Colin Malone; Matthew Betts-Symonds cpt., Jason Earley; Nicholas Kennedy, Conor Kielty, Mikey McGovern; Conor Murphy, Rob Thompson, Paddy Woodgate cpt., Subs: Killian Thompson for Conor Murphy (half time); Aidan Dunlea for Nicholas Kennedy (35 minutes); Rory O'Neill for James Dolan (42 minutes); Adam Malone for Conor Kielty (61 minutes); Nichjolas Kennedy for Adam Malone (72 minute); Conor Murphy for Mikey McGovern (76 minutes).

REFEREE: Fintan Barrett.