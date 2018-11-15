Naas CBS open defence of Bosco Cup impressively

Naas CBS began the defence of their Top Oil Leinster PP Sch Bro Bosco Cup with an emphatic 17 point win over St Aidan's of Dublin on a score line of Naas CBS 4-18 St Aidan's 1-10, on Tuesday afternoon.

Naas were excellent in the opening half, taking full advantage of the wind and it paid dividends as St. Aidan’s could not cope with the intensity of the victors.

From the throw-in get go Naas looked sharp and organised, with some serious talent on show and registered the first four scores of the game to build up an early advantage and the game was 14 minutes old when the Kildare side got the opening goal.

A long ball in from Alex Beirne deceived the goalkeeper and ended up in the back of the net.

A poor kickout led to the Naas school’s second goal, with Alex Beirne winning the kick-out and setting up Michael McGovern who finished to the back of the net.

This left the gap at 12 points with just 15 minutes played and effectively ended the game as a contest.

Beirne and McGovern again teamed up for Naas’s third goal, with McGovern finding the net from close range to give his side a 17 point advantage.

Dermot Hanifin registered a fourth goal just before the interval and it looked set to be an embarrassing afternoon for St. Aidan’s.

John Foley slotted a penalty for the Dublin outfit just after the break, but that was as good as it got however, as Naas CBS cruised to a 17 point victory.

Scorers for Naas CBS: Michael McGovern 2-3 (1f), Alex Beirne 1-3, Dermot Hanifin 1-0, Kevin Quinn, Paddy McDermott, Adam Byrne, Drew Costello (1f) and Eoin Doyle (2f) 0-2 each, Liam Broderick and Jack Cleary 0-1 each.

Scorers for St. Aidan’s: John Foley 1-5 (5f, 1 pen), Kerrie Hannon, Ciaran McManus 1 (“45”), Sean Giles, Sean Lowry and Niall Carroll 0-1 each.

Naas CBS: Dave Morrissey; John Lawler, Conall O’Gallachobair, Jack Hamill; Kevin Quinn, Eoin Archbold, Paddy McDermott; Liam Broderick, Drew Costello; Jack Cleary, Tony O’Connor, Alex Beirne; Dermot Hanifin, Michael McGovern, Adam Byrne. Subs: Harry Carroll for Tony O’Connor (20), Conan Boran for Jack Hamill (50), Eoin Doyle for Mikey McGovern (50), Simon Murphy for Hanifin (55), Aidan Dunlea for Eoin Archbold (55).

St. Aidan’s: Dean Duffy; Keith Doran, Richard Cooper, James Byrne; Josh Thorpe, Eamon Hill, Tadhg Kellett; Ciaran McManus, Adam McNally; Sean Lowry, Eoin Flaherty, Kerrie Hannon; Eddie Moran, John Foley, Sean Giles. Subs: Niall Carroll for Kerrie Hannon (43), Kevin O’Sullivan for Eoin Flaherty (53), Darragh Daly for Adam McNally (60).

Referee: Brian Brady (Louth).