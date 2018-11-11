Portlaoise dethrone champions Moorefield

Portlaoise got the better of Moorefield and booked a place in the semi final of the AIB Leinster Club SFC with a three point at St Conleth's Park, Newbridge, this afternoon.

Portlaoise got off to a great start and dominated for most of the opening half, going in at the break leading 1-8 to 0-4, the goal coming from Craig Rogers in the 21 minute.

Moorefield came out with guns blazing in the second half hitting 1-1 inside 33 minutes.

Portlaoise got their shape back and tacked on a few points to keep the Moores challenge at bay with the lead never dipping under the three points.

With time running out Moorefield, trailing by three points threw everything at Portlaoise and could have been awarded a penalty for a foul on Ian Meehan but the referee did not budge and the challengers held out for the win on a final score of Portlaoise 1-14 Moorefield 1-11.



Scorers: Moorefield, Eanna O'Connor 0-4 (1 free), Niall hurley Lynch 1-0, Ronan Sweeney 0-2, Adam Tyrrell 0-2 (2 frees), Eddie Hevey 0-2, Niall Hurey Lynch 0-1.



Portlaoise, Paul Cahillane 0-7 (3 frees), Craig Rogers 1-2 (1 free), Brian Mccormack 0-2, Kieran Lillis 0-1, Ricky Maher 0-1, Gareth Dillon 0-1.



MOOREFIELD: Thomas Corley; Liam Callaghan, Liam Healy, Mark Dempsey; Kevin Murnaghan, Anthony Durney, James Murray cpt. Daryl Flynn, Aaron Masterson; Cian O'Connor, Roli Sweeney, Eanna O'Connor; Eddie Heavey, Adam Tyrrell, Niall Hurley-Lynch. Subs: Ian Meehan for Daryl Flynn (31 minutes); Ian McDonnell for Thomas Corley (half time); Sean Healy for Kevin Murnaghan (37 minutes); Jason Philips for Cian O'Connor (57minutes); Mark McDermott for Eddie Heavey (59 minutes); Aaron Mullins for Niall Hurley Lynch (62 minutes).



PORTLAOISE: Graham Brody; Frank Flangan, David Seale, Chris Finn; Colin Finn, Cahir Healy, David Hollan; Ciaran McEvoy, Kieran Lillis; Graham Dillon, Conor Boyle, Craig Rogers; Paul Cahillane cpt., Brian McCormack, Rickt Maher. Subs: Brian Glynn for Craig Rogers (45 m,inutes); Scott Lawless for Ricky Maher (50 minutes).

REFEREE: Barry Tiernan.