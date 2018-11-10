Goals get House over the line

Two Mile House booked their place in the AIB Leinster Club IFC semi final with an eight point win over Round Towers Lusk in a rip-roaring game that really came to life in the second half at St Conleth's Park this afternoon.

The House led at the break 1-9 to 0-8, the goal coming from Conor Keogh.

The second half saw Towers come back and they got to within two points but two goals from Peter Kelly and one from Chris Healy put them well on the road to victory but while Towers did get a second half goal it was the only time they managed to beat Didier Cordonnier who had an very impressive game throughout.

Final score Two Mile House 4-14 Round Towers Lusk 1-16.

Scorers: Two Mile House, Peter Kelly 2-2, Aidan Casey 0-4 (3 freees), Conor Keogh 1-2, Chris Healy 0-2, Mark Sherry 1-2, Caomhan Doolin 0-1, Jack Collins 0-1, Niall Browne 0-1,



Round Towers, Liam Bohan 1-3 (45), Adam Caul 0-3, Kieran McKitterick 0-3 (1 free), Stephen Harford 0-2, Jack Hussey 0-1, Cormac Howlely 0-2 (1 free), Aron Duffy 0-1, Cillian Healy 0-1.

TWO MILE HOUSE: Didier Cordonnier; Nathan Sherry, Finnian Breen, William Burke; Joe D'Arcy, Matt Kelly, Gavin Burke; Peter Kelly, Caomhan Doolin; Stuart White, Chris Healy, Jack Collins; Aidan Casety Mark Sherry, Conor Keogh. Subs;



ROUND TOWERS, LUSK: Adam Burns; George Leech, Kyle Connell, Gary Clare; Robert McGee, , David Hurley; Adam Caul; Stephen Harford, Donal Clarke; Dermot Leech, Jack Hussey, Luke White; Kieran McKitterick, Cillian Healy, Cormac Howley. Subs: Chris Tonge for Dermot Leech (18 minutes).

REFEREE: Niall Ward.