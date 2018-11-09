Danial Flynn County Footballer of the Year

The Kildare GAA Player of the Year Awards have been announced and will be presented at the Kildare GAA Awards Night on Saturday November 17 in The Osprey Hotel, Naas.

Daniel Flynn has been named as Senior County Football of the Year by the judging panel, decided on by the local media.

Paddy McKenna has been names as Senior County Hurler of the Year.

The full list of award winners are as follows:

County Senior Footballer of the Year: Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge);

County Senior Hurler of the Year: Paddy McKenna (Clane);

County U20 Footballer of the Year: Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague);

Junior County Footballer of the Year: Graham Waters (Raheens);

Club Senior Footballer of the Year: Aaron Masterson (Moorefield);

Club Intermediate Footballer of the Year: Aidan Casey (Two Mile House);

Club Junior Footballer of the Year: Colin O'Shea (Milltown);

Club Senior Hurler of the Year: Tom Fitzgerald (Celbridge);

Club Intermediate Hurler of the Year: Ciarán Tobin (Naas);

Club Junior Hurler of the Year: Declan Keane (Kilcock).

On the night, the Senior Hurling team will be presented with their Christy Ring Cup medals, the Under 20 Football team will be presented with their All-Ireland and Leinster Championship medals and the Junior Football team will be presented with their Leinster Championship medals.



