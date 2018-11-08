Betway extend Punchestown sponsorship

Punchestown Racecourse today announced that leading online betting and casino company Betway have joined the sponsorship ranks at the home of Irish jump racing.

The Grade 2 Betway Craddockstown Novice Steeplechase will be the feature race on the opening day of the 2018 Punchestown Winter Festival, Saturday 17th and Sunday November 18.

The prestigious two mile chase worth €44,500 has produced top quality winners in the past with names such as Sizing John, Sizing Europe, Moscow Flyer and Limestone Lad appearing in the role of honour.

The race has proven a happy hunting ground for Waterford trainer Henry de Bromhead who has won four of the last nine runnings, most recently in 2016 with Gigginstown House’s Identity Thief.

Earlier this year, Betway made their first step onto the Irish racing sponsorship scene during this year’s Galway Festival and now join forces with Punchestown to gain traction on the Graded jump racing stage.

Betway’s Alan Alger said: “The Galway Festival was excellent and we’re now very much looking forward to our second phase of sponsorship in Irish racing. Punchestown is right up there with the best of stages for jumps racing across the UK and Ireland, so we’re thrilled to be a part of that.

Welcoming the news, Punchestown Sales and Sponsorship Manager Janet Creighton said: “The team at Betway focus on quality, high profile sporting sponsorship opportunities and we are delighted to welcome them to Punchestown.

Entries for the 2018 Grade 2 Betway Craddockstown Steeplechase close at 12 noon on Tuesday 13th November 13. For full information please visitwww.punchestown.com