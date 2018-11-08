Clane U21s book semi spot

Clane advanced to the semi final of the Tony Donohue U21 'A' football championship with 2-15 to 1-13 victory over Maynooth this week.

It was the returned Ciaran Kelly who was the top scorer for the boys in white, hitting 1-4 in a very impressive overall performance.

A second half scoring blitz from Clane that set up the win, scoring an impressive 1-10 to Celbridge's 1-4, with the winners having trailed by a point at half time.

Clane now take on Maynooth in the semi final with Naas and Sarsfields in action in the second semi; both games are scheduled for this Sunday in Hawkfield, 4.30 and 5 pm on pitch 1 and 2.

Scorers: Clane C Kelly 1-4 (1 free), C Byrne 1-0, S O Sullivan 0-3 (3 frees), B McLoughlin 0-2, T Montgmery 0-2, J McCreevy 0-1, R Hyland 0-1, K Devey 0-1.

Celbridge: P. Wall 1-1, D. Murphy 0-4 (3 frees), T Archbold 0-3, L O'Flynn 0-3, C. O'reilly 0-1, S. Leonard 0-1.