Another memorable season for Kildare wonder swimmer Aoife Doran (11)

Cadamstown's Aoife Doran continues to grow her incredible swimming reputation following another memorable season in the pool.

Aoife has been accumulating Aer Lingus Swim Club records since she joined their junior squad, she now swims with their senior members, despite the fact she is just 11 years of age.

Last Saturday Aoife was awarded certificates for 18 records, the highest total ever achieved by any girl in the club.

At the same function Aoife was awarded the perpetual plaque for the achievement of Swimmer of the Year (age groups).



This winds up the 2017-18 season in which the Cadamstown, Co. Kildare swimmer won Irish Schools, many Leinster titles, National Community Games finals as well as top swimmer in Leinster in her age category.