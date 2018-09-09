Celbridge get better of Sarsfields in SFC

In the first upset of this season's Joe Mallon Renault SFC Celbridge defeated Sarsfields by four points and qualify for the quarter finals while Sarsfields must now play in the prelinimary quarter finals.

Elsewhere Athy maintained their unbeaten record with an unconvincing win over Leixlip; while Carbury defeated Round Towers while Confey just got the better of Eadestown.

In the Pittman Traffic IFC Ballyteague, without the injured Jimmy Hyland, still had too much for St Kevin's while in a high scoring game Rathangan defeted Straffan.

Joe Mallon Motors SFC:

Group B, Round 3: Athy 0-13 Leixlip 0-6; Carbury 2-14 Round Towers 1-11.

Group D, Round 3: Confey 0-13 Eadestown 1-8; Celbridge 0-13 Sarsfields 0-9.

Pittman Traffic & Safety IFC:

Group A, Round 3: Ballyteague 1-15 St Kevin's 0-15; Rathangan 2-19 Straffan 4-9.

FIXTURES:

Sunday September 9

At St Conleth's Park,

SFC Group C, Round A Round 3: Naas v St Laurence's (4.15); Group C: Moorefield v Johnstownbridge (6 pm).

IFC: Group C, Round 3: Clogherinkoe v Allenwood 14.30.

At Hawkfield:

SFC Group A, Round 3: Maynooth v Castledermot (16.15); Group C, Clane v Raheens (6 pm).

IFC Group C, Round 3: Suncroft v Kilcock, 2.30.

NOTE: The draw for the preliminiary quarter finals along with the relegation semi finals takes place at St Conleth's Park, this evening, after the Moorefield v Johnstownbridge game.