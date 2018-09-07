Mid-week GAA Club results plus fixtures

It has been a busy week of club action and that trend will continue with IFC games this evening (Friday September 7) with two IFC games down for decision.

Results from earlier in the week:

SHC quarter final: Ardclough 1-15 Eire Og Corrachoill0-8.

SHC Relegation Play-off: Coill Dubh 3-17 Clane 3-13.

Tom Cross JFC: Section B Ballykelly 4-16 Castlelmitchell 3-7; Robertstown 3-12 Cappagh 1-13.

WEEKEND FIXTURES:

Friday September 7: at Round Towers: IFC Group D Nurney v Kill 20.00; at Ballyteague Kilculen v Ballymore Eustce 20.15.

Saturday September 8:

At St Conleth's Park: SFC Athy v Leixlip 15.45; Celbridge v Sarsfields 17.30; IFC, Ballyteague v St Kevin's 14.00.

At Hawkfield: SFC Confey v Eadestown 17.30. IFC Round Towers v Carbury 16.45; Straffan v Rathangan 14.00.

Sunday September 9:

At St Conleth's Park: SFC Naas v St Laurence's 16.15; Moorefield v Johnstownbridge 18.00; IFC Clogherinkoe v Allenwood 14.30.

At Hawkfield: SFC Maynooth v Castledermot 16.15; Clane vRaheens 18.00; IFC Suncroft v Kilcock 14.30.