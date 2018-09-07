Ellistown GAA 100 years celebrations kick off this Saturday

Ellistown GAA will celebrate their 100th birthday tomorrow (Saturday September 8) when a packed programme gets under way at 1 pm with an under age blitz followed by a presentation of medals at 4.15.

There will be a BBQ with fun and games for all the family throughout the afternoon.

At 5 pm Ellistown Ladies play their first ever minor match taking on Na Fianna while at 6.30 the renaming of the grounds will take place when Ellistown headquarters will be officially named The Paddy Martin Memorial Park, by Co. Board Chairman Ger Donnelly.

The club's U14 Féile winners receive their medals arouind 7 pm.

There will be entertainment in the evening with live music, finger food and drinks.

All in all a great day guaranteed for the young and not so young.

There are also plans to hold a Gala Ball on November 9 in the Heritage, Killenard with MC and special guests to mrk the centenary celebrations.