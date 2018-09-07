Kilcullen's Ronan Foley captures silver at World Canoeing Championships

Ronan Foley of Kilcullen Canoe Club won a silver medal in Junior K1 at the World

Marathon Canoeing Championship in Vila do Prado, Portugal on Thursday.

In a very competitive field of 36 paddlers from 24 countries, Ronan was always in

contention in the front group of this 22.6km event.

An early break from Danish paddler Thorbjorn Rask at the first portage put him in front on his own for the remaining 4 laps of the race with Ronan and competitors from Hungary and

Portugal chasing.

With the gap not closing the race became a tactical affair for the silver and bronze medals. Ronan showed great strength throughout in 29 degree heat to eventually secure the silver medal in a sprint finish.

2018 has been a great year for Ronan after winning gold in the World Cup event in Portugal in May and European Championships in June.

Next year sees Ronan steps up to U23 level and no doubt more medals will follow for this talented young Kildare man.