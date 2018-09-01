Big wins for Naas, Carbury, Celbridge and Moorefield
Johnstownbridge defeat Raheens by four
Mick O'Grady pulls away from Confey's Jimmy Gately in the SFC clash at St Conleth's Park
The Joe Mallon SFC Round 2 continued today (Saturday) when there were big wins for Celbridge, Naas and Carbury, while in the IFC Ballyteague continued their winning ways with a second round win.
Meanwhile Johnstownbridge had just four points to spare over Raheens
Joe Mallon SFC
Group A: Naas 1-24 Maynooth 2-13;
Group B: Carbury 5-14 Leixlip 1-9;
Group D: Celbridge 1-21 Confey 1-7; Moorefield 3-23 Clane 0-8.
Group C: Johnstownbridge1-17 Raheens 1-13.
Pittman Traffic IFC:
Group A: Ballyteague 3-14 Straffan 1-15
