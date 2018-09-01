Big wins for Naas, Carbury, Celbridge and Moorefield

The Joe Mallon SFC Round 2 continued today (Saturday) when there were big wins for Celbridge, Naas and Carbury, while in the IFC Ballyteague continued their winning ways with a second round win.

Meanwhile Johnstownbridge had just four points to spare over Raheens

Joe Mallon SFC

Group A: Naas 1-24 Maynooth 2-13;

Group B: Carbury 5-14 Leixlip 1-9;

Group D: Celbridge 1-21 Confey 1-7; Moorefield 3-23 Clane 0-8.

Group C: Johnstownbridge1-17 Raheens 1-13.

Pittman Traffic IFC:

Group A: Ballyteague 3-14 Straffan 1-15