Busy Friday and Saturday on Kildare GAA club front

A busy schedule of action on the club scene continues this evening in Kildare with two games down for decision in the Pittman Traffic & Safety IFC, Round 2.

Both games this evening (Friday) take place at Manguard Plus Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield with St Kevin's taking on Rathangan at 8 while a half an hour earlier Allenwood and Kilcock go head to head. The third game this weekend in the IFC is down for Saturday, also in Hawkfield, when Ballyteague play Straffan at 2 pm.

Meanwhile the SFC Round 2 games will be completed on Saturday with five games taking place.

In St Conleth's Park the action gets under way at 2 pm when Celbridge play Confey; Naas v Maynooth at 3,15; while Johnstownbridge v Raheens throws in at 5.30.

Up the road in Hawkfield Leixlip play Carbury at 3.30 while the last game of the day will see Moorefield take on Clane, a game that throws-in at 7 pm.