Naas' James Roe new lap record, finishes second, and all in a borrowed car

A loaned car, a new race lap record and a return to the front for Naas man James Roe Jr. at Summit Point Motorsports Park

Roe Jr., of Naas, set a new race lap record and returned to the podium at Summit Point Motorsports Park in a car graciously loaned to him by a competitor.

Throughout practice and qualifying James Roe car was experiencing engine overheating problems. Even with limited track time due to the overheating issue, Roe Jr. managed to qualify 5th for Race 1. One of his fellow competitors and Series owner, Bob Wright, noticed the team’s struggles as they chased the engine overheating issue and in a tremendous display of sportsmanship offered to lend Roe Jr. one of his own cars for the weekend.

As a result of the car change series rules required Roe Jr. to start from the last position but once the green flag waved Roe Jr. drove a spirited race coming up through the field on his way to a third place finish while establishing a new F2000 race lap record for Summit Point of 1:10.362.

"I am still kind of shocked" said Roe Jr. "I just sat in the car for the first time on Saturday morning and had never raced it. I knew straight away it was a better package and to set a new lap record was special considering the previous record was in place for the last 10 years."

After qualifying P2, just two hundredths of a second off the pole, Roe Jr’s Race 2 came to an early end due to electrical issues. As soon as the green flag flew Roe Jr’s engine began to lose power intermittently dropping him down the order. The car was forced to retire at Lap 7 due to complete engine power loss.

"Race 2 was really unfortunate! In qualifying I reported that the car felt strange under acceleration but all looked okay when the team checked over the car before the race. In the race something electrical failed. That DNF really hurt my championship. Overall, I have to focus on the positives. I proved that we are front runners when the package is right and the track record speaks to that. Myself and ArmsUp will regroup and get a plan in place for the last round at New Jersey.”

The F2000 Series finale, Rounds 13 and 14 of the Championship, are September 14t-16 16th at New Jersey Motorsports Park.