SHC: Wins for Naas and Ardclough

Naas and Confey are through to the Haven Hire SHC seim finals.

At Hawkfield last evening (Friday) Naas defeated Confey 2-15 to 0-11 while Ardclough got the better of Leixlip 3-14 to 1-13.

With the top two in Section A (winners group) automatically through to the semis last night's results confirm that Naas, favourites for this year's title, and Confey are through, while Ardclough progress to the quarter finals.

Results todate:

Haven Hire SHC, Section A, Round 3 Naas 2-15 Confey 0-11.

Section B: Ardclough 3-14 Leixlip 1-13.

The two other SHC Round 3 games are down for decision this afternoon with Eire Og Corrachoill taking on Coill Dubh at 2 in Hawkfield while in Naas Clane take on Celbridge.