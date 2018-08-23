Naas' Maurice Kelly selected on Ireland Senior Golf team

Maurice Kelly (Naas GC) has been named in the six man Ireland team for the European Senior Men’s Team Championship at The Diamond Country Club, Austria from September 4 to 8.

Three members of last year’s winning team return for the title defence: Jim Carvill (Banbridge), John Mitchell (Tramore) and Adrian Morrow (Portmarnock). Maurice Kelly (Naas) last played in 2016 and there are two new caps: Steven Graham (East Sussex National) and Barry Hobson (Malone).

Ireland are the reigning European champions having captured their sixth title last year in Sweden. Portmarnock’s Adrian Morrow was the hero on that occasion, winning the decisive point at the 21st hole in the final against Denmark.

Ireland – European Senior Men’s Team Championship, 4-8 September, Diamond CC, Austria: Jim Carvill (Banbridge), Steven Graham (East Sussex National), Barry Hobson (Malone), Maurice Kelly (Naas), John Mitchell (Tramoe), Adrian Morrow (Portmarnock).

Team Captain: Michael Coote (Tralee)

Team Manager: Barry Doyle (Carlow)