Dunmurry Springs GC gearing up for provincial final

Saturday is a massive day for the golfers of Dunmurry Springs as they bid to win their very first golfing GUI pennant in the history of club.

Having won, 5-4 in their away game against finalists Enniscorthy GC, on Saturday they bid to complete the job taking on the Wexford golfers on their home patch at Dunmurry Springs.

The club are asking for all support for what could an historic day for the golfers of Dunmurry Springs with the action getting under way at 1.30.