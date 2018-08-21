Dunmurry Springs GC gearing up for provincial final

Kildare golfers in touching distance of Provincial Towns Cup success

Members of the Dunmurry Springs team that hope to win the Provincial Towns Cup on Saturday

Saturday is a massive day for the golfers of Dunmurry Springs as they bid to win their very first golfing GUI pennant in the history of club.

Having won, 5-4 in their away game against finalists Enniscorthy GC, on Saturday they bid to complete the job taking on the Wexford golfers on their home patch at Dunmurry Springs.

The club are asking for all support for what could an historic day for the golfers of Dunmurry Springs with the action getting under way at 1.30.