Castlewarden golfer and Kill native, Lauren Walsh, to represent Ireland

Lauren Walsh (17) Junior Captain at Castlewarden Golf Club and a native of Kill, Co. Kildare, has been has been selected to represent Ireland at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in October.

Lauren will also be representing Ireland in the World Junior Girls Amateur championship in Canada in September.

Already this year she was called up to the adies team for the European Ladies Championship in Austria and the ladies Irish team for home internationals in Ballybunion.

Lauren has jumped over 400 spots this year on the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR).

Remember the name, this is one young lady we are going to hear a lot of in the world of ladies golf.