Wins for Larries and Towers as SFC gets under way

The Joe Mallon Renault Motors SFC got under way on Friday evening with two games down for decision.

At St Conleth's Park, St Laurence's got off to the best possible start with an impressive win over a very disappointing Maynooth side, who just six days earlier had been crowned SFL Division 2 champions with a two point over Johnstownbridge.

But there was no denying The Larries last evening, impressive in the tackle, on top in the middle, they had the time, the space and the wherewithal to feed their forwards and when you have a player of the calibre of Padraig Fogarty there was always going to be just one result, Fogarty going on to score no less than ten points with the goal coming from Padraig O'Neill.

Meanwhile up the road in Hawkfield, Round Towers proved too strong for Leixlip in the opening game in Group B and while the score line showed just six points separating the sides in the end it was a false reading as Leixlip took the poor look off the final score line hitting two late goals.

Today, Saturday, the other six SFC games are down for decision, three in Conleth's, two in Hawkfield and one in Clane, with two IFC games also penciled in, one in Hawkfield and one in Clane. The first game in Hawkfield throws-in at 1.30 (Johnstownbridge v Clane); in Conleth's Sarsfields and Confey get proceedings under way at 3.30 while the action in Clane begins at 16.45

RESULTS TO DATE:

SFC:

St Laurence's 1-16 Maynooth 0-7; Round Towers 3-13 Leixlip 3-7;