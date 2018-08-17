Top jockeys sign up for Jog for Jockeys 5k

Racing Stars Under Starters Orders for Jog for Jockeys at Curragh on Saturday September 1

Racing stars Ruby Walsh, Shane Foley, Ronan Whelan, Patrick Mullins, Billy Lee,

Barry Geraghty, Gary Carroll, Conor Hoban, Niall McCullagh, Ross Coakley, Derek McCormack, Mark Enright, David Mullins, Danny Mullins, Jamie Codd and Emmett McNamara are just some of the jockeys who have signed up for Jog for Jockeys 5km at the Curragh Racecourse on Saturday September 1.

The competition for the winning racing yard or stud farm team is also expected to be hotly contested with team commitments from Ken Condon Racing, Rangers Lodge, Dermot Weld, Michael O'Callaghan, Tully East, Denis Hogan, Johnny Murtagh, The Irish Field, RACE, Gordon Elliott, The Irish National Stud and FenuHealth.

This year, the 5km Jog for Jockeys is a special eighth race on the card at the Curragh’s Saturday September 1 race meeting and will go to post at 5:15pm. All monies raised will be donated to Irish Injured Jockeys.