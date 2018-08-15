Two Kildare players on Ireland Under 16 women’s basketball team in FIBA European Championships in Montenegro

Two Kildare players will be representing their country this week on the Ireland Under 16 women’s team at the FIBA Under 16 Women’s European Championship Division B in Montenegro, which tip off tomorrow (Thursday).

Fatimah Akorede from Coláiste Chiarain, Leixlip, (Liffey Celtics BC) and Gillian Wheeler from the Cross & Passion College, Kilcullen, (Portlaoise Panthers) have been selected on the team.

Ireland has been drawn in a challenging Group C, where they will face Israel, Romania, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Kosovo.

Looking ahead to the tournament, Head Coach, Karl Kilbride said: “We’re beyond excited to get going. Watching the other teams that have come before us this summer do so well has been such an inspiration and has us absolutely itching to get on the court.

“It’s been a rollercoaster two years, and I can’t wait for the girls to get the chance to put on a display of all the work they’ve put in over the course of the programme. We’re at the point now where we’ve done our best to leave no stone unturned in preparation - from strength and conditioning, sports psychology, nutrition and then all the basketball prep – now we have to go implement it on the court.

“Luxembourg is our first game tomorrow and we have a little bit of revenge on our mind, having lost out to them in a practice game earlier this summer. As I’ve said over and over during the course of the programme, I’m incredibly proud of the girls and feel very fortunate that I get to coach such a hard-working group. The work the girls have put in alone makes them deserving of great rewards. But as we’ve talked about, you don’t always get what you deserve; you get what you earn. We’re just excited now to finally get the chance to go and earn it.”

The games will be held on the times listed below (Irish time)

Thursday, August 16th

Group Games

Luxembourg v Ireland, 15.00

Friday, August 17th

Group Games

Ireland v Romania, 12.45

Saturday, August 18th

Group Games

Kosovo v Ireland, 18.30

Monday, August 20th

Group Games

Ireland v Switzerland, 16.15

Tuesday, August 21st

Group Games

Ireland v Israel, 12.45

Thursday, August 23rd

Classification Games

Friday, August 24th

Classification Games

Saturday, August 25th

Classification Games