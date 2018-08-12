Athy defeat Moorefield to capture Leader Cup

Athy captured the Leinster Leader Cup following a three point win over holders Moorefield on Saturday afternoon at St Conleth's Park.

There was just a point separating the teams at the break as Athy led 0-6 to 0-5.

In the second half Athy took control early on, increasing their lead to four but The Moores hit back to reduce the gap to just a single point.

There was no denying Athy however and with five points from Niall Kelly throughout the hour, they held on to win by three with two late points halting the Moorefield comeback.

Scorers: Athy, Niall Kelly 0-5, Liam McGovern 0-2 (2 frees), James Eaton 0-2 (2 frees), Hugh Mahon 0-1, Pascal Connell 0-1, David Hyland 0-1, Kevin Feely 0-1.

Moorefield, Mark McDermott 0-3, Mark Murray 0-2 (2 frees), Roli Sweeney 0-2, Adam Tyrrell 0-2 (1 free), James Murray 0-1.

ATHY: Stephen Davies; Killian Mulhall, David Hyland, Conor Ronan; Sean Ronan, Mark Hyland, Tony Gibbons; Kevin Feely cpt., Pascal Connell; Liam McGovern, Mick Foley, James Eaton; Hugh Mahon, Barry Kelly, Niall Kelly. Subs: Paddy Dunne for Tony Gibbons (22 minutes); Darroch Mulhall for Liam McGovern (42 minutes); Cian Reynolds for Hugh Mahon (54minutes);

MOOREFIELD: Tom Corley; Liam Callaghan, Liam Healy, Adam Sweeney; Kevin Murnaghan, James Murray cpt., Anthony Durney; Ryan Moore, Daryl Flynn; Ian Meehan, Eoin O'Connor, Mark McDermott; Ronan Sweeney, Aaron Mullins, Mark Murray. Subs: Cian O'Connor for Eoin O'Connor (half time); Aaron Masterson for Daryl Flynn (36 minutes); Jason Phillips for Mark Murray (48 minutes); Mark Dempsey for Liam Callaghan (50 minutes); Niall Hurley Lynch for Mark McDermott (58 minutes).

REFEREE: Billy O'Connell.

OTHER RESULTS:

SFL Division 2 final: Maynooth 0-14 Johnstownbrige 0-13.

SFL Division 3 final: Ballyteague 1-13 Eadestown 0-12.

IFC: St Kevin's 1-19 Straffan 2-8; Sallins 2-8 Ellistown 1-8; Kilcullen 0-12 Kill 0-10.

JFC: Milltown 1-13 Rheban 1-4;