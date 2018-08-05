Lilies U20 star ruled out due to appendicites

Kildare U20s have been hit with the news that one of their star players Ruadhan ÓGiollain has been ruled out of this afternoon's All Ireland football U20 final against Mayo with appendicitis.

The Maynooth player who operates on the half back line has been one of the big names for Kildare this season.

It is a big blow for Kildare but even more so for the player as he will miss out on the biggest day of his young career to date.

Ruadhan is recovering, at home, having had his operation yesterday afternoon.

On the plus side, Shane O'Sullivan, who picked up an injury against Kerry has been passed fit and will take his place on the bench.