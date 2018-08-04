Lilies fade away after red card

The second off just before half time of Neil Flynn followed by a black for David Hyland, coupled with a give away goal at the start of the second half saw Kildare easily defeated by Kerry on a final score of 3-25 to 2-16.

Kildare dominated early on and led 0-8 to 0-4 after 19 minutes but were hauled back when Kevin Flynn made contact with David Moran and David Clifford fired with resultant penalty to the net.

Kerry took control and went ahead for the first time on 26 minutes, a point from David Clifford.

But Kildare hit back quickly and decisively, Chris Healy making a big impression, he set up Neil Flynn who made no mistake to fire to the net.

Kildare were suddenly dominant and increased that led to 1-12 to 1-6 but were hit with a hammer blow when Neil Flynn was given a straight red.

Then just at half time David Hyland saw black as the half time arrived Kildare leading 1-12 to 1-6.

In the end Kildare had just 12 on the pitch with Mick O'Gady picking up a red and Paddy Brophy a black.

Kerry v Kildare.

All Ireland Quarter final, Phase 3

Half time Kerry 1-16 Kildare 1-12

Scorers: Kerry, David Clifford 2-6 (penalty, free), James O'Donoghue 1-2, Jack Barry 0-3, Micheál Burns 0-2, Sean O'Shea 0-5 (3 frees, two 45), David Moran 0-1, Kieran Doonaghy 0-1, Stephen O'Brien 0-1, Paul Gainey 0-2 (1 free), Kevin McCarthy 0-1, Tadhg Morley 0-1,



Kildare, Neil Flynn 1-3 (penalty, free, 45), Paul Cribbin 1-5, Kevin Feely 0-3 (3 frees), Niall Kelly 0-1, Tommy Moolick 0-1, Kevin Flynn 0-1, Pete Kelly 0-1, Johny Byrne 0-1.



KERRY: Brian Kelly; Jason Foley, Peter Crowley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Killian Young, Gavin White cpt.; David Moran, Jack Barry; Micheál Burns, Sean O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien; David Clifford, Kieran Donaghy, Paul Geaney. Subs: Kevin McCarthy for Killian Young (half time); James O'Donoghue for Kieran Donaghy (half time): Darren O'Sullivan for Micheal Burns (57 minutes); Tadhg Morley for Jason Foley ( ); Anthony Maher for Sean O'shea (66 minutes); Brian Ó Beaglaoich for Gavin White (69 minutes).



KILDARE: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Niall Kelly, Paddy Brophy. Subs: Chris Healy for Keith Cribbin (25 minutes); James Murray for David Hyland (black card half time); Cathal McNally for Niall Kelly (47 minutes); Eamonn Callaghan for Fergal Conway (50 minutes); Fionn Dowling for Tommy Moolick (54 minutes): Mark Hyland for Peter Kelly (55 minutes);=.

REFEREE: Derek O'Mahoney, Tipperary.