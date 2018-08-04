Kildare make one, Kerry three changes for this evening's Super 8 clash

Kildare have made one change for this evening's All Ireland Quarter final, Phase 3 against Kerry in Killarney, throw-in 6 pm.

Athy's Niall Kelly comes in for the suspended Daniel Flynn.

Meanwhile Kerry have three changes from the side that drew with a goal in time added on against Monaghan in Round 2.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has drafted in Killian Young at No 6 while Jason Foley takes up the no 2 spot with Micheál Burns will line out no. 10.

Kildare: Mark Donnellan; Peter Kelly, David Hyland, Mick O'Grady; Johnny Byrne, Eoin Doyle cpt., Kevin Flynn; Kevin Feely, Tommy Moolick; Fergal Conway, Paul Cribbin, Keith Cribbin; Neil Flynn, Niall Kelly, Paddy Brophy.

KERRY: Brian Kelly; Jason Foley, Peter Crowley, Tom O'Sullivan; Paul Murphy, Killian Young, Gavin White cpt.; Denis Moran, Jack Barry; Micheál Burns, Sean O'Shea, Stephen O'Brien; David Clifford, Kieran Donaghy, Paul Geaney