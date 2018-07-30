Straffan's Eoghan Ashe excels at World Swimming Championships

Eoghan Ashe, from Straffan, Co. Kildare, arrived back to Dublin from Truro Nova Scotia Canada on Saturday with two World Championship Silver swimming medals, the first time an Irish swimmer has ever achieved this.

Eoghan won his first silver medal last Tuesday in the 25 meters backstroke with a personal best time of 21:14 and on Wednesday won another silver in the 25butterfly with a personal best of 19:21.

Ireland has rarely enjoyed such victories at the World DS swimming Championships and this makes Eoghan's double achievement the more special.

Just 15 Eoghan attends school in St Farnan’s Prosperous and is a member of the Maynooth Stingrays Swimming Club under coach Lynn Whelan and also is a member of the Curragh Camp Military Swimming Club under coach Johanna Rock.

Eoghan's hopes to do a sports Management and coaching course when he finishes school and help new swimmers like himself achieve their dream.