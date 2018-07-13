Endurathon event at Nurney GAA

Ireland's only Endurathon takes place in Nurney GAA, on Sunday July 29. It is a combined Cross Country/Mud Run with three levels of difficulty. The event is suited for all ages and fitness levels, including children aged 5+.

Last year’s event was a huge success with participants of all ages and fitness levels enjoying the event. Endurathon 2018 promises to be even bigger.

The Elite event is a last man standing format with €1,000 in prize money for the winner and runner-up of both the female and male competitions.

A team building discount is also available for groups of 10 or more.

Check out the website for more details.

Register today at www.endurathon.ie.