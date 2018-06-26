Away from the controversy relax at annual Club Kildare Golf Classic

With all the controversy currently over the venue for the Kildare v Mayo Round 3 Football Qualifier one way of relaxing for a few hours prior to the big game is to enjoy a game of golf.

This Friday, June 29, Club Kildare are holding their Annual Classic in Palmerstown Golf Club and what better way get away from it all, while supporting Club Kildare, than to part take in this annual outing.

Sponsored by Mongey Communications teams cost €300; tee box €100 and to book a team, just a few spots remaining, contact Patsy Power 086 3801077; Eamonn O’Donoghue 087 2031677, Marty McEvoy 087 9373025.

#newbridgeornowhere