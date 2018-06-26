In this week's Leinster Leader Sport

Huge backing for Kildare in Croke Park standoff.

After a massive weekend on the GAA front in Kildare we have reports, interviews, comment and analysis as Kildare bring home the Christy Ring Cup; the footballers advance to Round 3 of the Qualifiers; U20 footballers through to the Leinster semi final while the minor hurlers book their place in the Leinster Shield.

Great win but it’s time to address the elephant in the room: Tommy Callaghan

Maynooth dig deep to defeat Moorefield in thrilling Reserve ‘A’ final.

Two page Cumann na mBunscoil finals special.

Newbridge Dogs: Helter Skelter skates home!

Horse Racing: Alpha could be Jessie’s next big thing.

Equestrian: Cill Dara, AIRC summer Horse Show a huge success, report and picture coverage.

Clane lady all set to fish for Ireland

Golf: picture from major Corporate day at Naas plus all the results from the fairway along with Gavin Lunny’s weekly golf tip.

KDFL: As Round 2 of the Lumsden Cup gets under way we have all the results, reports, fixtures, tables plus Kildare Town advance after shoot out while holders, Suncroft, hit Woodstock for six.

