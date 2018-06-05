Huge boost as Naas' James Roe wins again in US

Naas man, James Row's phenomenal rise in the world of motor sport continued on Sunday last at Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, US when taking the chequered flag and his second victory of the F2000 Championship Series.

After a mishap the previous day which saw Rowe finish down the field it was all systems go on Sunday.

“Today, the team and everyone put the car back together. They gave me a great car. It was brilliant,” said Roe “Brandon Dixon, the polesitter, got ran wide at the start; it was the same as yesterday’s (Sunday) race. It’s a tight corner and we come down there with a lot of speed. It’s a bottleneck effect and luckily I stayed out of it. Following a brief, but spirited battle with Reece Everard for the lead, I focused on hitting my marks and maintain the race lead.

“This race win is dedicated to our dear friend John Daly of the famed Daly motorsport family in Dunshaughlin, who very sadly passed away during the wee” added the Naas driver.