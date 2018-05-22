Fine showing from Newbridge College Showjumpers

Congratulations to Newbridge College Interschools showjumping team that came second overall at the Bluegrass Schools Showjumping competition at the Balmoral Show and Winners of the Southern Teams sponsored by TRI Equestrian. Competition was won by Down High School with Gorey Vocational taking 3rd. The team consisted of Leah Heffernan, Caragh Sweeney, Niamh Behan and Max Ross.