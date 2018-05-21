Huge Kildare continent for National Community Games finals

The National Community Games Festival will take place for the first time in Limerick University over Saturday and Sunday 26 th and 27 th May. This is the Games third change of venue since it left Mosney in 2009. Athlone Institute of Technology hosted the games for 9 years before Abbotstown in Dublin was given the honour in 2017 for the 50 th anniversary year. Limerick University is confident of providing a suitable home for the National Finals over the next 3 years.

There will be two festivals in the Year, May and August. Next weekend’s events consists of Cross Country, Mixed Distance Relay, Marathon, Duathlon, Swimming, Rugby Mini, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Chess, Draughts, Basketball, Debating, Art, Choir, Handwriting, Model-Making, Badminton, Handball, Projects, Indoor Soccer, Quiz, Talent Solo and Group and Culture Corner

Kildare Community Games have been holding its County competitions over the last few months with winners going forward to represent Kildare at Leinster and National Level.

Kildare are 2018 Leinster Champions in Indoor Soccer, Basketball U11 and U13, Mini Rugby and Table Tennis U13.

Kildare now have a 206 strong team representing twenty-two areas travelling to Limerick looking to participate at a National level, many for the very first time, yet all looking to do their best for their county.

The full list of participants:

The National Community Games Festival will take place for the first time in Limerick University over Saturday and Sunday May 26 and 27.

There will be two festivals in the Year, May and August.

Kildare now have a 206 strong team representing twenty-two areas travelling to Limerick looking to participate at a National level, many for the very first time, yet all looking to do their best for their county.

Athy (1) Kate Redmond in Breaststroke U14

Balyna (2) Aoife Doran Breaststroke U12 and Sadie Cullinan a member of Kildare’s U14 Girls Mixed Distance Relay

Carbury (5) Jamie Tobin Backstroke U16, Aoife Gallagher Gymnastics U11, IllÃ¡n Kelly and Ronan Kilkenny members of Kildare’s U13 Cross Country team and Lucy Byrne a member of the county’s U14 Girls Mixed Distance Relay Team

Celbridge North (3) Grace McGauran Art U8 Girls, Aidan Entrialgo Bayon Backstroke U12 and Scott Walker Freestyle U12

Celbridge South (3) Shuban Thoppe Art U12 Boys, Mia Degriek Gymnastics U9 and Ciara Skehan Handwriting U12

Clane-Rathcoffey (9) Quiz U14 (Ben O Dea , Daire O Beirne, Donal Fitzpatrick, Leo Bogan), Bobby McCormack Art U10, Erin Fogarty Backstroke U10, Daniel Corbet Breaststroke U12, Matthew Walshe Hussey Freestyle U16 and Meabh Maguire a member of Kildare’s U13 Cross Country Team

CMK (1) Crookstowm/Moone/Kilmead Jane Hennessy Model Making U10

Confey (18) Group Irish Dance U12 (Emma Sargent, Kane Dalchow, Liza Lobzova and Rebecca Jiad) Group Music U12 (Aaron Barton, Lexi Cunningham, Michael Reilly, Rory Hogan, Ryan Farrell and Zahrah Horgan. Group Music U16 (Ana Luiza Pavel, Anna Campbell, Holly Fitzpatrick. Leah Fitzpatrick and Rebecca Kelly) Solo Recitation U12 Margaret Bourke, Brian Grimes and Sean Sargent Marathon U16 Boys

Eadestown (6) Joseph Carter Solo Recitation U16, Cian Cahill and Jack Morrin members of Kildare’s U12 Mixed Distance Relay, Daniel Judge a member of Kildare’s U14 Boys Mixed Distance Relay and Katie & Mary Harney are members of Kildare’s U14 Girls Mixed Distance Relay

Johnstown - Kill (16) Basketball U13 Boys (AJ Jordan, Alex Byrne, Calum Tyrrell, Corey Waller, Jake Mullins, James O'Toole, Luke Long, Patrick Philips, Todd Lawlor, Tom Markey and Drama/Comedy U16 (Caoimhe Gavin, Kian Doyle, Majury Conor, Rosalyn Concannon, Saoirse Brine, Tara Kelly)

Kilcock (11) Naoise Allen Freestyle U14 G and U11 Mixed Basketball (Chris Idah , Elijah Finn, Emma McKeown, Isabel Rochford, Isabel Walsh, Kaleb Finn, Kayla McGonagle, Mikey Symth. Ross Brogan, Saoirse Reidy .

Kilcullen (19) Mini Rugby U11 (Archie Galvin, Finn Keogh, Jack Fogarty, Jamie Bohan, Matthew Blayney, Myles McNamara, Oscar Monks, Rhys Byrne. Sam Gaynor, Sean Dunne Sean Hoey, Turlough Donnelly): Mae Cowper-Gray Art U10, Ella Cullen Art U12, Tiernan Donnelly Freestyle U10, Ella-Louise Donnelly Freestyle U8: Amy and Leah Tyrrell members of Kildare’s U12 Girls Mixed Distance Relay and Ben Holloway member of Kildare’s U14 Boys Mixed Distance Relay.

Kildare Town (2) Darragh Murtagh Gymnastics U13 and Eadaoin Murtagh Gymnastics U15.

Maynooth East (2) Anna Mc Dermott Handwriting U10 and Joseph Richards member of Kildare’s U12 Boys Mixed Distance Relay.

Milltown (9) Ross Mc Hale Art U14, Ryan Crawford Backstroke U10, Finn Crawford Freestyle U8, Michelle Curran Cross Country U13, Peter Hamilton Marathon David Hamilton a member of Kildare’s U12 Boys Mixed Distance Relay, Ben Curran & Conor Sherrin members of Kildare’s U14 Boys Mixed Distance Relay and Maeve Lavelle a member of Kildare’s U14 Girls Mixed Distance Relay.

Monasterevan (3) Clodagh Mcloughlin Freestyle U10, Max Treacy a member of Kildare’s U12 Boys Mixed Distance Relay and Mairin Kirby a member of Kildare’s U12 Girls Mixed Distance Relay.

Prosperous (3) Leanne Smullen Art U16 and Anna & Julia Hawkins members of Kildare’s U13 Cross Country team.

St Brigids (26) Indoor Soccer Boys U13 (Conor O’Donovan, Daniel Vali, Liam O'Callaghan Luke Nolan, Nathan McCauley, Niall Barry, Cian Kennedy and Liam Gorman) Ciara Long Art U14, Ruaidhri Archbold Art U8, Glenn Comerford Backstroke U14 & Swim Squad U13, Caoimhe Coleman Backstroke U16, Adam Melvin Breaststroke U14 & Swim Squad U16, Filip Halaczkiewicz Butterfly U14 & Swim Squad U16, Anne White Freestyle U12 & a member of Kildare’s U12 Girls Mixed Distance Relay, Ben O Connor Freestyle U14 & Swim Squad U13, Ben Brady Handwriting U10, Oisin Murphy Cahill Handwriting U12, Kate G Long Model Making U12, Marie Zakharova Model Making U14, Igor Halaczkiewicz Swim Squad U13, Sean McBride Swim Squad U13, Joe Dillon Swim Squad U16, Michael Keogh Swim Squad U16, Kallie Walsh Backstroke U14 and Matthew Deasy a member of Kildare’s U13 Cross Country Team.

St Conleths (51) Choir U13 (Abbie Potts, Ava Hogan, Ava Kidd, Brenna Moore Cadence Curran, Eabha Moore, Emma Byrne, Emma Hanrahan, Grace Kidd, Katelyn Dennehy. Kela Heeney, Lily Jo Cooke, Lucy Murray, Meadbh Hartnett, Sarah Moran) Cultute Corner U15 (Aine Dowling, Georgia Hyland, Kayla McCarter, Kerrianna Rollinson Lily Dowse, Saraid Hartnett): Group Dance U12 (Ella Delaney, Georgia Cassin, Grace Rollonson and Olivia Hyland who is also in U12 Solo Dance) Group Dance U16 ( Elaine Dowling, Lucy Pearson, Mia Doyle, Niamh Whitehead, Robyn Maher and Ellen Dowse who is also in Solo Dance U16): Group Singing U12 (Aoibhionn Dennehy, Danielle McDonald Jodi Kaye. Lucy O'Brien, Laura Jane Kay who also has Solo Music U12 and Ruby Maher who also has Solo Singing U12) Group Singing U16 (Ali Kaye, Brianne Kaye, David Quirke Eimear White, Cory Sean Minihan who is also in Solo Singing U16). Sam Duggan Art U16 Niall Burke Butterfly U16, Beth Gardiner Butterfly U16, Matt Spollen Gymnastics U11 Jason Curran Model Making U10, Tom Spollen Model Making U12, Jake Carrick Solo Music U16 , Cathal White a member of Kildare’s Cross Country U13 team and Fionnan Galvin a member of Kildare’s U12 Mixed Distance Relay.

Straffan Ardclough (4) Debating U14 Gavin Keane, Hugh Donegan, Sean Lavin and Tim Ryan)

Suncroft - Curragh (8) Ava Rock Backstroke U12, Kate O'connor Freestyle U16, Moya O'Byrne Gymnastics U13, Lara Prendergast a member of Kildare’s Cross Country U13 team Ella Murphy and Ruth Dillon members of Kildare’s U12 Mixed Distance Relay, James Crawford a member of Kildare’s U14 Mixed Distance Relay and Grace Farrell a member of Kildare’s U14 Mixed Distance Relay.

Two Mile House (4) Swim Squad U13 (Ailbhe Coyle, Libby O'Sullivan, Una Clatt & Alyson Mahon who is also in Butterfly U14)