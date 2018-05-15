Fergal O’Brien among snooker stars at Pink Ribbon Pro-Am in Newbridge

Fergal O'Brien and Colm Gilcreest Professional, Robert Murphy, John Sutton a few of Ireland's top Amateur players along with many of women and girls from the Republic of Ireland Ladies Snooker Association are all lined up to take part, this Saturday (May 19) in the inaugural Pink Ribbon Snooker Pro Am at Sharkx Snooker Club Newbridge

Matches start at 12 noon and sessions at 2pm, 4pm & 6pm on the Saturday with the quarter finals commencing on Sunday May 20 at 12.30pm, semis due for 3pm and final 5.30pm approx

In all there are 32 players representing various standards from professionals to junior, Special Needs section and a number of local club players.

it promises to be a great weekend in Newbridge for cue sports and help raise funds for Cancer Research.