Plusvital launch race day at the Curragh        

Irish equine science company Plusvital is delighted to announce the renewal of their partnership with the Curragh Racecourse for another year, in sponsoring the second day on the opening weekend of the Curragh’s busy 2018 season, Saturday 12 May.

The highlight of the day’s racing at the County Kildare venue will undoubtedly be the Group 3 Plusvital Blue Wind Stakes, which was won last year by Turret Rocks, a filly trained by long-time Plusvital customer Jim Bolger. A number of competitive handicaps will also take place on the day, including the Plusvital EnerGene-Q10 Handicap and Plusvital Speed Gene Handicap, culminating in the Plusvital Racing Syrup Maiden.

Plusvital will be offering all runners in their sponsored races either free genetic testing to predict optimum race distance or products from their scientifically-based supplement range.

Plusvital Sales Director Ciara Watt said: “We have a long-standing relationship with the Curragh Racecourse and we are delighted to sponsor the Plusvital Race Day featuring the Group 3 Plusvital Blue Wind Stakes this year. We believe that this partnership reinforces our commitment to both the racing and bloodstock industries, while supporting our valued customers and the industry at large. We wish all connections the very best of luck on the day.’’

Evan Arkwright, Commercial Manager of the Curragh Racecourse also commented: “It is exciting for the Curragh to renew our partnership with such a progressive company as Plusvital and we will work closely with Ciara Watt and her team to generate awareness of their products which will ultimately help them to win new customers.”

