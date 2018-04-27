WATCH: The latest images from the Curragh Racecourse redevelopment

Work is on going on the €65m Curragh Racecourse redevelopment project with the first meeting of the year due to take place on May 11.

Derek McGrath gives an update on the situation on a video posted on the racecourse website.

A picture of the Curragh's 2018 enclosure (posted today) is nearing completion ahead of the opening race day

The restored Queen's Room

Martin Miley, County Kildare Mayor, accompanied by Kildare County Council CEO Peter Carey visited the Curragh earlier this week to view progress of the major racecourse development.

Since the project started with demolition of the old grandstand in January 2017, all of those involved in the new development have been working tirelessly to ensure the new complex is completed in readiness for the 2019 season.

The main enclosure is nearing completion with the new parade ring, saddling boxes and entrance building all ready for use this year’s racing season.

The magnificent Queen’s Room which has been restored to it’s former glory and relocated as a stand alone feature close to the parade ring is one of the most spectacular additions to the facilities. The racecourse stable yard has been refurbished to a very high standard and a new stable block has been added to give overseas trained runners in particular a greatly enhanced experience.

A mix of high quality marquee structures will be in place for race days this year. Construction of the new multi purpose state of the art grandstand is on schedule to be fully completed by the end of the year.

Martin Miley County Kildare Mayor commented; “This is my first visit to the racecourse since the development started and I have been so impressed by the progress that has been made. The new Curragh will be a wonderful asset for both the county and for Irish racing”

Peter Carey, CEO of Kildare County Kildare said; “I would like to commend the Curragh executive and their main contractor John Sisk and Son for the work carried out to date and I was delighted to see over 200 people working on site, which has significant benefits to businesses in the locality.”

The Curragh kicks off their 2018 season on 11 and 12 May and will stage a total of 18 race days featuring a record 11 Group One races and offering over 10 million euro in total prize money